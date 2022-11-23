‘As the current leader of women’s tennis I can’t remain silent’: Iga Swiatek speaks out agaist Polish Tennis chief

On Tuesday, reigning US and French Open champion, Iga Swiatek spoke about the sexual harassment accusations against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, Poland’s tennis federation president.

A Polish parliamentarian, Katarzyna Kotula, revealed that she was abused as a young teenager at the hands of her then-coach, Skrzypczynski, who is currently serving as the head of the Polish Tennis Association.

Swiatek took to Twitter to demand action against the Polish tennis president.

I feel that as a current leader of women's tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters: pic.twitter.com/cfyHa3Lbeg — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) November 22, 2022

“As the current leader of women’s tennis, I can’t remain silent,” the 21-year-old wrote.

“I consider the reports involving the Polish Tennis Association’s president as something serious.

“We need to think about them (the victims) first of all,” she said. She also shared helplines for those seeking advice.

She urged the federation “to find out what went on”.

“It’s not my job to do the work of the association’s directors or reporters as the case is too serious involving the lives and wellbeing of others.”

Advertisement

Swiatek thanked her father for protecting her during her early days as a Tennis player. She also said that she had never been a victim.

Kotula, the Polish MP described Skrzypczynski as a “sexual predator”.

She was molested “at least a dozen times in three years” when she was associated to a club in the north-east of Poland in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Kotula also told that she was not the only one to be harassed by Skrzypczynski.

“Behind closed doors, he touched my intimate places, my breasts, buttocks,” Kotula told news outlet Onet. “Mirosław Skrzypczyński sexually assaulted me at least a dozen times over three years…I was a kid, 13-years-old…He was a sexual predator.”

The MP decided to come forward after Skrzypczyński had questioned the reliability of accusations against him published by Onet based on the testimony of anonymous alleged victims.