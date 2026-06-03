Sabalenka says she ‘just wants to quit tennis right now’ after French Open loss

Shnaider battled from a set and a double break down to shock Sabalenka 3-6 7-5 6-0 in blustery conditions and charge into the French Open semi-finals.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJun 3, 2026 09:49 PM IST
Aryna sabalenka French Open lossAryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
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World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka cut a frustrated figure after her shock loss to Russia’s Diana Shnaider on Wednesday, with the Belarus player even going to the extent of saying that she felt like quitting tennis after the defeat.

“No thoughts, no emotions. I ⁠just want to quit tennis right now, but we’ll see in A few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally. I feel I had very decent opportunities in the second set. I screwed up, and then she stepped in and ‌she played great. I ⁠feel mentally I couldn’t really recover after second set. I think that was the biggest mistake from me. I don’t know when the last time was (that) I lost 10 games in a row. ​I guess mentally I got into very deep, dark hole over there and I just couldn’t get back on track,” Sabalenka said after the match.

Shnaider battled from a set and a double break down to shock Sabalenka 3-6 7-5 6-0 in blustery conditions and charge into the French Open semi-finals. In a tournament that has witnessed several shocks including the exits of defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka’s defeat sent another jolt through the wide-open women’s draw.

Shnaider reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final after an inspired battle in which she won ⁠the last ​10 games having been two points away from defeat, and she takes on Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the last four.

Sabalenka said that she was puzzled by the decision to keep the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier open as the wind caused issues for both players, sweeping the red dirt into their face at times, and affecting their ability to control their shots throughout.

Also Read | Aryna Sabalenka knocked out by Diana Shnaider in French Open quarterfinal

“I don’t know why would they keep the roof open when it was crazy windy. But how can I complain if almost for the whole match everything was ⁠working okay for me, but ⁠then it just slipped away. I feel like it was getting crazy maybe just because mentally I wasn’t really okay,” she said.

“Even though I was ⁠winning, it was dirty tennis. ‌I don’t know how people could actually just sit there and watch ​me play. Then at some point she stepped in, and she ‌played unbelievable in those conditions,” she added.

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