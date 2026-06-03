Sabalenka says she ‘just wants to quit tennis right now’ after French Open loss

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka cut a frustrated figure after her shock loss to Russia’s Diana Shnaider on Wednesday, with the Belarus player even going to the extent of saying that she felt like quitting tennis after the defeat.

“No thoughts, no emotions. I ⁠just want to quit tennis right now, but we’ll see in A few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally. I feel I had very decent opportunities in the second set. I screwed up, and then she stepped in and ‌she played great. I ⁠feel mentally I couldn’t really recover after second set. I think that was the biggest mistake from me. I don’t know when the last time was (that) I lost 10 games in a row. ​I guess mentally I got into very deep, dark hole over there and I just couldn’t get back on track,” Sabalenka said after the match.