‘Someone’s smoking weed’: Sabalenka interrupts US Open match over cannabis smell

World number one Aryna Sabalenka had an unusual interruption during her U.S. Open third-round match on Friday, stopping play to alert the umpire to a strong smell of cannabis drifting ​on to Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

Sabalenka, who had made a fast start to go 3-0 ahead before ‌securing a straight-sets win against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova, raised the issue during her second service game, pointing out the smell before play resumed.

“Someone is smoking weed,” top seed Sabalenka told umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore as she was serving 30-0 up. “Would you mind to… because it’s so strong.”

Sabalenka later ​told reporters she was not objecting to anyone enjoying themselves, but pleaded for the smoking to be ​kept away from the court.