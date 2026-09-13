If I were to hold it inside..: Sabalenka on smashing racquet after US Open loss

Aryna Sabalenka has come under a bit of flak for her reactions after losing the US Open final to Elena Rybakina where the Belarus player smashed a racquet on the court after the defeat. Rybakina delivered a devastating display to dethrone two-time defending champion Sabalenka with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 win, earning a third Grand Slam crown to accompany her ascent to world number one.
“If I were to hold it inside, I wouldn’t be able to say a word on the court or right now. It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in a final of a Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for 3-peat. If I were to hold it inside, right now or on the court I wouldn’t be able to say a word. I would go not really nice over there. I wanted to let go of all that aggression and disappointment outside,” Sabalenka said at the post-match press conference.
Sabalenka ends 2026 with no Grand Slams after winning three last year, which will be the first calendar year she goes home empty-handed from the Majors since 2022. Defeat in the US Open final also denied her a three-peat at Flushing Meadows after having won the title the last two times.
Sabalenka says she smashed her racquet after her loss to Elena Rybakina to let go of the emotions, ‘If I were to hold it inside, I wouldn’t be able to say a word on the court or right now’
“You smashed the ball into the crowd at one point and your racquet after…”
Aryna: “It’s… pic.twitter.com/waHYuZ4Pnn
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 13, 2026
“It’s the last thing I want to do right now, give a speech. But I’ll try my very best,” a teary Sabalenka had said on court, who lost to Rybakina in the Australian Open final this year. “I’m disappointed, but I want to congratulate Elena. I wish I could perform a bit better, but I guess next year.”
Rybakina, the Russian-born Kazakh’s icy composure on the grand stage helped her snap Sabalenka’s 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows and denied the Belarusian the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight New York titles. An ankle injury had threatened to derail Rybakina’s campaign even before the tournament started, but the 27-year-old shrugged off those concerns to add the U.S. Open title to her Australian Open triumph this year and Wimbledon success in 2022.