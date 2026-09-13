If I were to hold it inside..: Sabalenka on smashing racquet after US Open loss

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts as she speaks after she lost the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Aryna Sabalenka has come under a bit of flak for her reactions after losing the US Open final to Elena Rybakina where the Belarus player smashed a racquet on the court after the defeat. Rybakina delivered a devastating display to dethrone two-time defending champion Sabalenka with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 win, earning a third Grand Slam crown to accompany her ascent to world number one.

“If I were to hold it inside, I wouldn’t be able to say a word on the court or right now. It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in a final of a Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for 3-peat. If I were to hold it inside, right now or on the court I wouldn’t be able to say a word. I would go not really nice over there. I wanted to let go of all that aggression and disappointment outside,” Sabalenka said at the post-match press conference.