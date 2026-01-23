Aryna Sabalenka explains why Novak Djokovic is still relevant despite emergence of younger players: ‘There is no age anymore in sport’

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic remains the only player from the ‘Big 3’ today to be actively playing tennis and competing against the best players in the world. The 38-year-old received a big vote of confidence on where he stands with the next generation of players from women’s World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who said that he was still relevant with the younger crop of players.

“These guys are legends, GOATs, especially Novak. He’s been developing his game his whole career. Right now, he’s really relevant with the young boys, and he’s playing incredible tennis. I feel like it depends on your physicality and your mentality, and your approach to tennis. He’s very healthy, fit, focuses. At this age, he’s playing incredible tennis,” Sabalenka said in a press conference on Friday.