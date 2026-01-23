Aryna Sabalenka explains why Novak Djokovic is still relevant despite emergence of younger players: ‘There is no age anymore in sport’

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic remains the only player from the ‘Big 3’ today to be actively playing tennis and competing against the best players in the world. The 38-year-old received a big vote of confidence on where he stands with the next generation of players from women’s World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who said that he was still relevant with the younger crop of players.
“These guys are legends, GOATs, especially Novak. He’s been developing his game his whole career. Right now, he’s really relevant with the young boys, and he’s playing incredible tennis. I feel like it depends on your physicality and your mentality, and your approach to tennis. He’s very healthy, fit, focuses. At this age, he’s playing incredible tennis,” Sabalenka said in a press conference on Friday.
The Belarusian further said that she felt that age was not as big a factor in sport in modern times and it depended on those around you, who would help extend careers.
“I feel like there is no age anymore in sport. It depends how you approach everything and if you have a smart team around you. So I feel like your career can be extended for I don’t know how many years,” she said.
Sabalenka was non-committal about her own longevity, admitting that she may even consider playing the sport if she becomes a mother in the future.
“As for myself, I’m not sure. But I cannot say anything because you never know. You don’t know what’s waiting for you tomorrow. Ideally, for me, I would love to maybe have kids at 32 or something. Knowing me, I know I love to accept tough challenges. Even after having kids, I would love to challenge myself coming back and see if I still have it. Just to challenge myself, you know? Probably we’re gonna see me being a grandma on tour, hopefully I’ll be pushing these young girls. Let’s talk about that in ten years. That’s a long time,” she said.