Aryna Sabalenka explains why she was ‘glad’ the roof was closed during her Australian Open quarter-final: ‘We are stronger than the guys’

Aryna Sabalenka revealed that she was aware that the authorities wouldn’t have let both players compete under extreme heat conditions and added that the roof would have been closed had the heat stress scale (HSS) touched the 5-point mark.

google-preferred-btn
Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka, who beat Iva Jovic in her quarter-final on Tuesday, admitted that she was glad the authorities closed the roof partially.Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka, who beat Iva Jovic in her quarter-final on Tuesday, admitted that she was glad the authorities closed the roof partially. (AP)

One of the major talking points at the ongoing Australian Open has been players battling their way through extreme heat, with temperatures consistently hovering around the 40-degree mark or even crossing that number.

As a result, the timing of when the roof, especially at the Rod Laver Arena, is closed has gained importance to ensure players don’t tire out under the sun while competing in the later stages of the match.

World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Iva Jovic 6-3 6-0 in her quarter-final clash on Tuesday, admitted that she was glad the authorities closed the roof partially, which helped the players stand deeper in the court and take cover under the shade.

“At the end of the match, it was really hot out there. I am glad that they kind of closed the roof halfway, so we had a lot of shade in the back, so we could go back and stand in the shade.”

“It was hot out there. I guess yeah, as a woman we are stronger than the guys, so they had to close the roof so they don’t suffer, you know?”, the Belarusian said after the match.

Sabalenka revealed that she was aware that the authorities wouldn’t have let both players compete under extreme heat conditions and added that the roof would have been closed had the heat stress scale (HSS) touched the 5-point mark.

“I knew that going into this match, they won’t let us play on crazy heat. If it would reach 5 [Heat Stress Scale], they would definitely close the roof. I knew they were protecting us, our health. When we were finishing, it was 4.4. So it was quite hot. It is okay,” she said.

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill said on Monday that the Italian got lucky during the third round match against Eliot Spizzirri, with regard to the timing of the roof closure. The Italian looked exhausted while competing in his match on Saturday, but managed to win in four sets to enter the next round.

Story continues below this ad

“It’s clear that Jannik was very lucky with the timing of the roof closure. Everyone on the team knew that, at some point, the match would be paused to deploy the retractable roof. Our goal was for him to hold on as best as he could until the end of the third set,” Cahill said.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
Adani
When 1,200 prisoners took control of a jail, and an IPS officer broke protocol
chhapra jail
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News