Aryna Sabalenka explains why she was ‘glad’ the roof was closed during her Australian Open quarter-final: ‘We are stronger than the guys’

One of the major talking points at the ongoing Australian Open has been players battling their way through extreme heat, with temperatures consistently hovering around the 40-degree mark or even crossing that number.

As a result, the timing of when the roof, especially at the Rod Laver Arena, is closed has gained importance to ensure players don’t tire out under the sun while competing in the later stages of the match.

World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Iva Jovic 6-3 6-0 in her quarter-final clash on Tuesday, admitted that she was glad the authorities closed the roof partially, which helped the players stand deeper in the court and take cover under the shade.