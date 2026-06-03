Aryna Sabalenka knocked out by Diana Shnaider in French Open quarterfinal

In another major upset in the ongoing French Open, World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka was on Wednesday eliminated from the tournament after losing to Russia’s Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
The four-time major winner Sabalenka led 4-1 in the second set and was two points from victory when serving for the match at 5-4 before completely collapsing against a player appearing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Sabalenka stood still and screamed loudly after losing a point to fall 0-30 down in the sixth game of the decider and, although she saved two match points at 0-40 down, she lost the match when she sent a shot into the net.
Sabalenka showed similar nerves when she lost in last year’s final to Coco Gauff.
Earlier, Wednesday, Maja Chwalinska extended her remarkable French Open run by beating No. 22-seeded Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (3), 6-3 Wednesday.
The 24-year-old absorbed the power of the 22nd seed superbly, repeatedly forcing Kalinskaya into errors by extending rallies and making her hit one extra shot as she became only the second qualifier in the Open era to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals – and the sixth to achieve the feat at a Grand Slam.
Chwalinska, will face Shnaider for a place in Saturday’s final. After an early exchange of breaks, Chwalinska broke her opponent’s serve again and saved two break points to move 4-1 ahead before nerves crept in, allowing Kalinskaya to force a tiebreak.
But Chwalinska, who had won only two Tour-level matches on clay before this tournament, rediscovered her composure at the perfect moment. After a tense nine-shot rally on set point, Kalinskaya sent a backhand long to hand the Pole the opening set.
Chwalinska maintained her momentum in the second set and, aided by a stream of unforced errors from Kalinskaya, raced into a 4-1 lead.
Kalinskaya snatched a break back for 5-3 but Chwalinska sealed victory in the next game on another unforced error by the Russian. “Every single match here is kind of crazy for me, I’m very grateful,” said Chwalinska, who has only dropped one set on her way to the last four and will get into the top 30 after the tournament.
(With agency inputs)