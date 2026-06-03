Aryna Sabalenka knocked out by Diana Shnaider in French Open quarterfinal

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus walks off the court after the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

In another major upset in the ongoing French Open, World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka was on Wednesday eliminated from the tournament after losing to Russia’s Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The four-time major winner Sabalenka led 4-1 in the second set and was two points from victory when serving for the match at 5-4 before completely collapsing against a player appearing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Sabalenka stood still and screamed loudly after losing a point to fall 0-30 down in the sixth game of the decider and, although she saved two match points at 0-40 down, she lost the match when she sent a shot into the net.