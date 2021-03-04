scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Sumit Nagal registers biggest win of ATP career, stuns Cristian Garin in straight sets

Sumit Nagal, who is ranked 150th in the world, produced high-class tennis to register an impressive 6-4, 6-3 second-round win over Chile's 22-ranked Cristian Garin in the Argentina Open.

By: PTI |
Updated: March 4, 2021 10:59:03 am
Sumit Nagal will play Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas next in the Argentina Open. (File)

India’s Sumit Nagal registered the biggest win of his career when he stunned second seed Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets to enter the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires.

Nagal, ranked 150, produced high-class tennis on Wednesday to register an impressive 6-4 6-3 second round win over his Chilean rival, who is ranked way above at the 22nd spot in the ATP chart.

Nagal will play Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in what will be the Indian’s maiden quarterfinal appearance at the ATP Tour level.

Ramos-Vinolas had defeated Domnik Koepfer of Germany 7-5 6-4.

