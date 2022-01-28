‘Are you stupid?’: Medvedev explodes at chair umpire at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev has often has engaged with crowds at Melbourne Park in Australia but on Friday, the Russian lost his cool at the chair umpire calling him ‘stupid’ during his semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Claiming that Tsitsipas was receiving coaching from his father in the stands ( which is against the rules), the 25-year-old exploded at umpire Jaume Campistol.

After one debatable point, a visibly enraged Medvedev sat down and then shouted at the umpire:

“His father can talk about every point. Are you stupid?” Medvedev screamed.

“His father can talk about every point. Answer my question. Can his father talk about every point?

“Oh my God, how can you be so bad in the semifinal of a Grand Slam?” Medvedev raged.

“Look at me! I’m talking to you!”

“What do you want?” Campistol responded.

“To give him coaching [violation] because his father is talking every point,” Medvedev yelled.

He then called the umpire a “small cat” at the end of the outburst.

“If you don’t call it, you are a small cat?”

“Medvedev vs Tsitsipas pic.twitter.com/WS7yPXJGtb — Llama Says☄🌠🚀 (@funnyzeitgist) January 28, 2022

Medvedev vs the umpire, Round 2! 🛎️🥊#AusOpen – live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/XZgZ9qJgin — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 28, 2022

Medvedev’s actions drew sharp reaction on Twitter with fans calling for some level of respect.

“Tennis really needs to come down hard on players verbally abusing umpire, I’m a Medvedev stan but they shouldn’t have to cop abuse like that. Look at how Toby Greenes penalty for his encounter with an umpire and how the AFL want more respect for their refs,” wrote Shian on Twitter.

Medvedev should sha apologize to the Umpire. Insulting him is wrong. — The (@DamiElebe) January 28, 2022

Medvedev currently won the third set against Tsitsipas! 6-7 (5), 6-4, 4-6.