Ankita Raina, Sumit Nagal suffer first-round exits

The 21-year-old Nagal had pipped Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 7-5 final qualifying round for Hamburg Open.

Sumit Nagal played in his maiden Hamburg Open (Source: Twitter)

It was a tough day for India’s singles players Ankita Raina and Sumit Nagal as they made first-round exits from their respective tournaments, albeit, in contrasting styles.

Ankita, country’s top women singles player, lost her first-round match at Baltic Open rather tamely.

She lost 2-6 1-6 to Patricia Maria Tig in just 64 minutes in Jurmala, Latvia.

Nagal, who has enjoyed a good run in the last two months, lost 2-6 6-7(2) to former top-10 player Richard Gasquet at the Hamburg European Open.

Nagal was playing in hist maiden ATP 500 event, making it through qualifying.

