Ankita Raina shines with two wins as India creates Fed Cup history

The Indian Fed Cup team earned their first-ever promotion to the play-offs. (Source: Twitter) The Indian Fed Cup team earned their first-ever promotion to the play-offs. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia, here.

Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against talented Aldila Sutjiadi to lock the tie 1-1 after Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in one hour and 43 minutes in the opening singles.

Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, demolished the challenge of talented Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber.

FED CUP : INDIA CREATE HISTORY BY QUALIFYING FOR THE WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER After five days of blood and sweat, the Indian Fed Cup team comprising of Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina, Rutuja (1/2) Video Credits – Krishnakumar Ji, ITD volunteer based in Dubai pic.twitter.com/Lh5gTq6t8V — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) March 7, 2020

She then combined with seasoned Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4) 6-0 to seal India’s place in the play-offs where they will take on either Latvia or the Netherlands in April.

They overcame a sluggish start as they were trailing 1-4 but regrouped to dominate the decisive set.

India finished second in the six-team Group with four wins in a row after losing the opening tie to China, who remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Since earning their place back in Asia/Oceania Group I in 2016, India remained in the regional group.

READ | Paes helps India win doubles before Cilic seals Davis Cup tie

With the rise of Ankita Raina, things began to improve.

Rituja Bhosale also played a key role in India’s team as she provided winning starts in a few ties, sharing the burden with Ankita.

Sania Mirza’s return to Fed Cup after four years also helped the team as her inspirational presence and guidance helped the side immensely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.