Ankita Raina moves to singles quarterfinals in Luan

India’s top singles player Ankita Raina progressed to the quarterfinals of the USD 60,000 ITF women’s event in Luan, China with a straight sets win over Yue Yuan on Thursday. The 26-year-old ranked 175, dispatched her Chinese rival 6-2 6-3 in the second round of the tournament.

“The girl (Yuan) was very attacking and aggressive but I played smart. Even though the score looks one-sided, the match was intense,” Ankita said from Luan.

Ankita has been on a good run as she cherished a win over three-time Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur at the USD 125k tournament in Anning and also made the final of a 60k event in Istanbul.

She next faces Hong Kong’s Eudice Chong, who is ranked as low as 497.

“About tomorrow, I would say that at this level, no match is easy and no match is tough. You have to have a balance between aggression and consistency,” she said.