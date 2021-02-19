scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

Ankita Raina wins maiden WTA title, to become first Indian woman player in top 100 after Sania Mirza

Ankita Raina and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy.

By: PTI | Melbourne |
February 19, 2021 3:19:04 pm
Ankita Raina, L&T Mumbai Open, Peangtarn Plipuech, WTA Series, sports news, tennis, Indian ExpressThe win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita Raina to the top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. (Express file photo by Kevin DSouza)

India’s Ankita Raina on Friday won her maiden WTA title as she and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy here.

The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6 6-4 10-7 in the final.

The win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita to top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. She will be the second Indian woman player to be in top-100 after Sania Mirza.

Ankita had won ITF doubles title and WTA 125k series title before Friday’s win.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Motera Stadium awaits for India, England ahead of historic Test in Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 19: Latest News