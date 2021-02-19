Ankita Raina wins maiden WTA title, to become first Indian woman player in top 100 after Sania Mirza

February 19, 2021 3:19:04 pm
India’s Ankita Raina on Friday won her maiden WTA title as she and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy here.
The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6 6-4 10-7 in the final.
The win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita to top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. She will be the second Indian woman player to be in top-100 after Sania Mirza.
Ankita had won ITF doubles title and WTA 125k series title before Friday’s win.
