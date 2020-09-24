scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Ankita Raina bows out of French Open qualifiers

Ankita Raina's defeat means that no Indian will compete in the singles main draw of the clay court Grand Slam.

By: PTI | Paris | September 24, 2020 3:40:42 pm
Ankita Raina suffered suffering a straight set defeat against Japan's Kurumi Nara. (File Photo)

Ankita Raina could not go past the second round at the French Open qualifiers, suffering a straight set defeat against Japan’s Kurumi Nara, in Paris on Thursday.

Ankita, India’s top singles player, lost the second round contest 3-6 2-6 in one hour and 21 minutes.

“It (match) was not bad. I had chances in my service game but she returned very well today. If I had converted those games, then it would have been different. Also there were windy conditions today,” Ankita said after her match.

Ankita’s defeat means that no Indian will compete in the singles main draw of the clay court Grand Slam.

Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have already bowed out of the men’s singles qualifiers.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will compete in the men’s doubles with their respective partners.

