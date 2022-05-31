‘Angry’ Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor’s experience to his own

Britain’s two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas made him “angry”, adding that a survivor’s account of the incident was similar to his own experience in the 1996 Dunblane massacre in Scotland.

An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed an elementary school in Texas last week, killing 19 children and two teachers.

The attack, coming 10 days after a shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, has intensified the long-standing national debate over U.S. gun laws.

“It’s unbelievably upsetting and it makes you angry. I think there’s been over 200 mass shootings in America this year and nothing changes,” Murray said. “I can’t understand that …

“My feeling is that surely at some stage you do something different. You can’t keep approaching the problem by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. I don’t see how that solves it.

“But I could be wrong. Let’s maybe try something different and see if you get a different outcome.”

Murray grew up in Dunblane and was a student at the town’s local elementary school when a gunman killed 16 pupils and a teacher before killing himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Britain’s modern history.

“I heard something on the radio the other day and it was a child from that school,” Murray told the BBC. “I experienced a similar thing when I was at Dunblane, a teacher coming out and waving all of the children under tables and telling them to go and hide.

“And it was a kid telling exactly the same story about how she survived it.

“They were saying that they go through these drills, as young children … How? How is that normal that children should be having to go through drills, in case someone comes into a school with a gun?”