Andy Murray wins first singles title after comeback from surgery

Nine months after he seemingly bowed out of tennis with a tearful on-court retirement ceremony, Andy Murray staged a stunning comeback to the top tier of the sport by winning the European Open, an ATP 250 event, in Antwerp on Sunday. He beat Stanislas Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Murray, a former world number one, had a hip resurfacing operation – from which no one has ever returned to play singles – in January this year. The operation is a form of hip replacement where an artificial metal cup is put into the pelvis.

Absolutely ridiculous what Andy Murray has just done. For context – no male singles player has even attempted a comeback from such surgery. Murray has just won an ATP title with a metal hip. — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) October 20, 2019

“After all that’s happened, this is one of my biggest wins,” Murray said on Sunday.

Murray broke down in tears at the Australian Open, saying he would probably not be able to continue playing if he had the operation. On Sunday, he broke down in tears after his win again, but these were a different sort of tears.

Andy Murray has done it! Comes back from a set and a break down to beat Stan Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the final of the European Open in Antwerp. What a remarkable story, and testament to his extraordinary perseverance and resilience. pic.twitter.com/xUsB90s9Us — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) October 20, 2019

Can’t believe @andy_murray has won his 1st Atp singles title with a metal hip.Incredible effort. What a competitor to win from a set and a break down against Stan the man. Who would have believed it. Amazing — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) October 20, 2019

Murray has won 45 singles titles in his career – the last of which was in Dubai in February 2017. Almost three years later, he has again won an ATP singles title.