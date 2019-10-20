Andy Murray wins first singles title after comeback from surgery

Toggle Menu
Andy Murray has won his first ATP singles title since February 2017. Earlier this year, he had seemingly bowed out of the sport to have a hip surgery. No male singles player has even attempted a comeback from such a surgery.

Andy Murray reacts after a point against Stanislas Wawrinka in the final of the European Open, an ATP 250 event, in Antwerp on Sunday (AP Photo)

Nine months after he seemingly bowed out of tennis with a tearful on-court retirement ceremony, Andy Murray staged a stunning comeback to the top tier of the sport by winning the European Open, an ATP 250 event, in Antwerp on Sunday. He beat Stanislas Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Murray, a former world number one, had a hip resurfacing operation – from which no one has ever returned to play singles – in January this year. The operation is a form of hip replacement where an artificial metal cup is put into the pelvis.

“After all that’s happened, this is one of my biggest wins,” Murray said on Sunday.

Murray broke down in tears at the Australian Open, saying he would probably not be able to continue playing if he had the operation. On Sunday, he broke down in tears after his win again, but these were a different sort of tears.

Murray has won 45 singles titles in his career – the last of which was in Dubai in February 2017. Almost three years later, he has again won an ATP singles title.

