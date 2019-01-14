Andy Murray to get a statue at Wimbledon, says All England Club chief

The All England Club is likely to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with a statue at Wimbledon. Murray announced last Friday that he was planning to retire after the ongoing Australian Open. The 31-year-old Scot, who won the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016, said that retirement was on the cards due to a chronic hip injury.

The previous British player to be honoured in a similar manner was Fred Perry who won successive Wimbledon title between 1934 and 1936. He was also the last Brit before Murray in 2013 to have won the title. Murray went on to win it again in 2016.

“We always felt that when Andy retired, that would be the appropriate time to recognise his extraordinary career,” said All England Club’s chief Richard Lewis. “I am sure something like (a statue) will be done, but meanwhile down at the club he is seen as a highly-respected person both on and off the court.”

Murray had said last Friday that this could be his final Australian Open. He then held back tears as he went on to say that it could also be the final tournament of his career. “I’m going to play (in Australia). I can still play to a level — not a level I’m happy playing at,” he said. “But also, it’s not just that. The pain is too much really,” he said.

“I spoke to my team and I told that I can’t keep doing this, that I needed to have an end point because (I was) just playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop,” he told the news conference Friday. “I said to my team ‘I think I can get through to Wimbledon’ … that’s where I would like to stop playing. But I’m also not certain I’m able to do that.

“I don’t want to continue playing that way. I’ve tried everything I could to get it right and that hasn’t worked,” he said.