Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Andy Murray takes cheeky dig at Donald Trump after arriving in Washington DC

Andy Murray takes cheeky dig at Donald Trump after arriving in Washington DC

Andy Murray is in USA to make his competitive return at the Washington Open.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 29, 2018 1:00:41 pm
Wimbledon 2018 Andy Murray is set to return to action in Washington. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Andy Murray took a cheeky dig at US President Donald Trump on Saturday as he prepared for his competitive return at the Washington Open. The former world no.1 Murray said in his post that he was back to be in capital city Washington DC for the tournament before mentioning he needs to be “careful what you say around these parts nowadays though,” and squaring off his comment with #freespeech and #fakenews.

“Pumped to be back in the big W.. Got to be careful what you say around these parts nowadays though #freespeech #fakenews,” wrote Murray in his comment. This isn’t the first time that Murray is taking a pot shot at Trump.

In November 2017, Murray parodied a tweet that Trump had made about snubbing Time magazine. “Earlier Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Trump had said in his tweet.

Murray played in the Queen’s Club Championship, which was his first tournament after an absence of nearly a year. But he had to pull out of Wimbledon 2018 that came after it. He is set to make his comeback on Monday in Washington and is expected to play in a number of tournaments ahead of the US Open. He had recently posted on his Instagram page that he had now slipped out of the top 800 of the ATP rankings with the caption “#Proud.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 