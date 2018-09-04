Andy Murray rules himself out of Davis Cup playoff tie against Uzbekistan

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
After hobbling to defeat in the second round of the US Open, Andy Murray decided to skip the September 14-16 World Group playoff tie.

By: Reuters | Published: September 4, 2018 1:20:55 pm
Davis Cup Andy Murry has pulled out of Davis Cup match. (Source: AP)
Andy Murray has decided to skip Britain’s Davis Cup playoff tie against Uzbekistan in Glasgow to focus on his rehabilitation following hip surgery. The former world number one returned to best-of-five-set tennis for the first time in 14 months at the US Open last week but, after hobbling to defeat in the second round, he decided to skip the September 14-16 World Group playoff tie.

Murray said in an Instagram message he was sorry he would not be able to play in front of home fans in Glasgow. “With this possibly being my last chance to compete in Scotland as a professional I really wanted to be there with the team and found this decision emotionally quite challenging,” he said.

“I had spoken about possibly coming to just play doubles but having been recommended to take a couple of weeks off hitting to continue my reconditioning I didn’t want to just show up not ready to perform to a high enough standard and ultimately let my teammates/country down.” Along with the three-time Grand Slam champion, British number one Kyle Edmund will also miss the tie.

Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Jay Clarke will be joined by doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
