Andy Murray bows out of Australian Open after five-set epic in first round

Former world number one Andy Murray was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-2 by Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open. Murray had said earlier that this will be his final Australian Open and even possibly the end to his career, although he was unsure about the latter part during the post-match interview.

The ailing Brit dug deep to fight back from two sets down to take the match into the fifth set. Though locked in a losing battle with his troublesome right hip, Murray whipped the Melbourne Arena crowd into a frenzy as he battled back from two sets down to push the match into a fifth.

It seemed the momentum was all Murray’s but it was all a mirage as Bautista Agut rallied to break the Scot twice and roar to a 5-1 lead.

Murray raised his racquet to salute the crowd before his final service game but his fans could not prevent Bautista Agut serving out the match to love and ending the Scot’s brave resistance after four hours and nine minutes.