The Andy Murray stats: British former World No. 1’s prolific career in numbers

Former World Number one Andy Murray was beaten 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 2-6 by Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of his final Australian Open. Murray had said last Friday that this could possibly be the final tournament of his career altogether. Despite carrying an injury, the Briton was up for the challenge as he bounced back from two sets down to push the match into the fifth.

Earlier this week, Murray in an emotional press-conference revealed that Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career. However, the three-time Grand Slam winner, during his on-court interview, said, “Maybe I’ll see you again, I’ll do everything possible to try, I’ve honestly loved playing here over the years… if this was my last match, like you say, (it’s) an amazing way to end, I gave literally everything I had.”

Here are highlights of Murray’s prolific career:

– In 2012, beat Novak Djokovic in US Open final to become the first male Brit since 1934 to win a Grand Slam. He beat Novak Djokovic 7-6 (12-10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2.

– Beat Roger Federer 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to win gold in the London Olympics. Also won silver in mixed doubles with Laura Robson the same year

– In 2013, became first male Brit since 1934 to win Wimbledon. Beat Novak Djokovic 6–4, 7–5, 6–4 to win the title. He went on to win it again in 2016, beating Canada’s Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) in the final.

– Helped Britain win their 10th Davis Cup title in 2015. The last time Britain had won the prestigious tournament was back in 1936.

– Became the first Brit, male or female to win the ATP World Tour Finals in 2016 after beating Djokovic 6-3, 6-4.

– Became the first tennis player to retain Olympic gold after beating Argentina’s Juan Martin del Porto 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Rio 2016.

– In 2016, he became the first male British player to attain world number one ranking on the ATP standings since it was started in 1973. Also was the oldest first-timer to top the charts