Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon 2018

Sunday, July 01, 2018
Andy Murray pulled out of Wimbledon on Sunday after admitting he would not be fit enough to play while he continues to try to regain full fitness following hip surgery.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that I’ll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year,” Murray, winner in 2013 and 2016 at the All England Club, said in a statement.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.”

