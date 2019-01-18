Andy Murray pulls out of Marseille Open to be held in February

Andy Murray has pulled out of next month’s Marseille Open as he “may have to undergo surgery again”, the tournament organisers said on Friday.

Three-times Grand Slam winner Murray has struggled to regain form since undergoing hip surgery last January and was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday having said the tournament could be his last as a professional.

Murray, who is also scheduled to participate in Montpellier and Dubai next month, said after his Melbourne defeat that he would decide whether to have surgery within a week or push on through the pain to farewell fans at Wimbledon.

“With the firm intention of coming back this year, the former number one in the world had put the Marseille tournament on his calendar,” the organisers said in a statement.

“But due to ongoing pain in the hip, Andy Murray may have to undergo surgery again and therefore playing the upcoming tournaments including Marseille was no longer an option.”

Murray said pulling out was a difficult decision as he had fond memories of the tournament.

“It’s tough but I don’t have a choice, I was very keen on returning to Marseille where I won the tournament in 2008. This title, one of the first of my career, remains a great memory,” Murray added in the statement.

“I feel for him. It makes me sad to see such a great player, that is also a person that I like a lot, have to go through such tough times,” tournament director Jean-Francois Caujolle said.

“I wish for him to be able to overcome this episode in order to come back to the courts and end his career on his own terms. He deserves it.”

Murray will be replaced in the main draw of the Feb. 18-24 tournament by 2013 runner-up Tomas Berdych.