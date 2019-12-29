Andy Murray out of Australian Open

Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month. (File Photo) Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month. (File Photo)

Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month. Tennis Australia issued a statement Sunday saying Murray had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men’s team event which starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement. “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”

Murray had surgery on his hip to repair a career-threatening injury after his first-round, five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.

The 32-year-old Murray returned to the tour in August at Cincinnati, where he lost in the first round, and also played at seven other tournaments _ including the Davis Cup in Spain last month _ to finish the year with an 11-7 win-loss record.

“After the Australian Open this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me,” Murray said of his latest injury setback.

Murray, a three-time major winner, has reached the Australian Open final five times but never won the title at Melbourne Park.

