Andy Murray knocked out of Australian Open: Twitterati wants ‘legend’ to carry on

Andy Murray put up a brave fight in the thrilling first round battle of the Australian Open men’s singles but went down 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut in what was probably his final match of the career. While the crowd as well as fellow tennis stars paid a tribute to the former World number one, who said that he might come back, Twitterati thanked the ‘legend’.

Some, however, criticised how the tournament organisers bid him farewell despite him not making any official announcement on retirement. In fact, Murray said after the match, “Maybe I’ll see you again, I’ll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again I’ll need to have a big operation, which there’s no guarantee I’ll be able to come back from anyway but I’ll give it my best shot.”

Here are the top reactions on Murray’s performance in Melbourne on Monday:

Andy Murray… wow! Legend. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) 14 January 2019

All the feels ?????? After a trademark battle, Andy Murray bows out at #AusOpen, with a 4-6 4-6 7-6 7-6 2-6 defeat to Bautista Agut pic.twitter.com/JJemL3xOk0 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 14, 2019

Reckon @andy_murray has been joshing with us. Marvellous stuff. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 14 January 2019

Extraordinarily emotional scenes as @andy_murray prepares to serve for possibly the final time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 14 January 2019

This is not a done deal. Still think remaining is a possibility…. as @andy_murray wins the third set. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 14 January 2019

“If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end.” – Andy Murray ??#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/84qZiqau1C — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019

So this is it. Tonight was the very last match at the @AustralianOpen for @andy_murray. Hopefully not the very last of his career?? Andy Murray a disputé son dernier match à l'#AusOpen. En espérant que ce ne soit pas le dernier de sa carrière… ??©@corinnedubreuil / FFT pic.twitter.com/3L7rMPUpaM — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) January 14, 2019

How is it possible not to cry watching this! The atmosphere was unreal to support @andy_murray

As an incredible #champion he is, he gaves his absolute all ! U will remain an EXAMPLE FOREVER #AndyMurray , for your immense courage and endless other qualities #AusOpen #Murray https://t.co/rDE0tODlKK — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) January 14, 2019

Leaving the door open, slightly.. I love it! @andy_murray — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 14, 2019

Already with the @andy_murray montages. Already choking up. It’s going to be hard to watch knowing how much pain he is in, how limited movement is and this might be the last match. But he is one of the greats, he has inspired us with his grit, you never know. Morning tennis fans — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) January 14, 2019

“If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end. I literally gave it everything I had.” Thanks for the #AusOpen memories, @andy_murray ?????? ??: #USOpen pic.twitter.com/e89NmlSyUc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 14, 2019