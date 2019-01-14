Toggle Menu
Andy Murray knocked out of Australian Open: Twitterati wants ‘legend’ to carry on

Andy Murray bowed out of the 2019 Australian Open after a five-set epic against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut but was unsure of whether he will be calling time on his career yet.

Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during the match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. (Source: Reuters)

Andy Murray put up a brave fight in the thrilling first round battle of the Australian Open men’s singles but went down 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut in what was probably his final match of the career. While the crowd as well as fellow tennis stars paid a tribute to the former World number one, who said that he might come back, Twitterati thanked the ‘legend’.

Some, however, criticised how the tournament organisers bid him farewell despite him not making any official announcement on retirement. In fact, Murray said after the match, “Maybe I’ll see you again, I’ll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again I’ll need to have a big operation, which there’s no guarantee I’ll be able to come back from anyway but I’ll give it my best shot.”

Here are the top reactions on Murray’s performance in Melbourne on Monday:

