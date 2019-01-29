Andy Murray undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

Former British No. 1 tennis player Andy Murray underwent surgery on Monday, he revealed in an Instagram post a day after. The three-time grand slam winner is hoping to prolong his career after sharing at the Australian Open that it could be his final stint at Melbourne Park with the pain too much to handle. He went on to add that he was keeping Wimbledon as his target.

In the social media post, Murray wrote, “I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning…feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain 😀 I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo 👉👉 and I look like I’ve got a bit of a gut in photo 1,” with photo his X-Ray.

“I spoke to my team and I told them I can’t keep doing this and that I need to have an end point, because I was just playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop,” said a tearful Murray before the Australian Open began. “I said, look, I think I can kind of get through this until Wimbledon. That is where I would like to stop. I’m also not certain I’m able to do that.

“I can still play to a level, not a level that I’m happy playing at. But it’s not just that. The pain is too much, really. It’s not something I want. I don’t want to continue playing that way. I’ve tried pretty much everything that I could to get it right, and that hasn’t worked.”

Murray went on to play at the Australian Open but was beaten in the first round by Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a gruesome five-setter. The Briton came from two sets down but couldn’t go over the finishing line losing 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 2-6.

Murray, who won three Grand Slam titles — Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and the US Open in 2012 — and two Olympic gold medals, had hip surgery in January 2018. Thereafter, he tried returning to court but made patchy outings in few matches that he played on the tour.

“There’s a chance for sure (of no Australian Open in 2020),” he said, “because I’m not sure I’m able to play through the pain for another four or five months. I have an option to have another operation, which is a little more severe than I had before, having my hip resurfaced, which will allow me to have a better quality of life and be out of pain. That’s something I’m seriously considering.”

“Some athletes have had that and gone back to competing, but there’s obviously no guarantee and it is certainly not something, the reason for having an operation like that is not to return to competitive sport, it’s for a better quality of life.”