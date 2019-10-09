Watch: Andy Murray fumes at Fabio Fognini in Shanghai defeat

Former world number one Andy Murray told Fabio Fognini to “shut up” before losing to the fiery Italian 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(2) in an ill-tempered second-round clash at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

Advertising

Murray, 32, lost a tetchy battle with the world number 12 in which the Briton twice failed to serve out the match.

He confronted Fognini at the net in a lengthy exchange in which he accused the Italian of making a noise to put him off when he was playing a shot.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who underwent a career-saving hip resurfacing procedure in January, showed some encouraging signs as he continued his injury comeback before losing in just over three hours.

Andy Murray still got the fire in his belly pic.twitter.com/CMidJ9SOEJ — McBookie (@McBookie) October 8, 2019

“There is a lot of things that I need to get better at, and I can do much better,” said Murray.

Advertising

“I will go away and I’ll work on those things and be in a better position next time I play against him.”

Roger Federer eased past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 7-6(5) to reach the last-16, avenging a defeat to the Spaniard in their last meeting at the same stage of the tournament in 2015.

Second seed Federer, who received a first-round bye, broke Ramos-Vinolas twice in the opening set and sailed through his service games without facing a breakpoint in the match.

Ramos-Vinolas, who upset Federer four years ago to snap a 15-match losing streak against top-10 players, recovered well to force a second-set tiebreak but his Swiss opponent came back from 4-1 down to seal victory.

“I focused, because when you travel around the globe, you’re missing a bit of energy. Those first few games or matches can be sometimes a bit tricky,” Federer said.

“Serve was solid. I was hitting my spots and really was never in trouble there. But of course all of a sudden, being in a breaker, calls out for different play sometimes and different momentum.

“He had his chances, but it was a nice comeback for me, and overall.”

Federer, a twice Shanghai champion, next meets Belgian David Goffin or Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin for a quarter-final spot.