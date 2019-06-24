Toggle Menu
Andy Murray crowns return by claiming Queen’s doubles title with Feliciano Lopezhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/andy-murray-feliciano-lopez-crowns-return-queens-doubles-5796118/

Andy Murray crowns return by claiming Queen’s doubles title with Feliciano Lopez

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in February in a bid to salvage a career that appeared to be over when he lost an emotional second-round match at this year's Australian Open.

Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and Britain’s Andy Murray celebrate winning their doubles final match against Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and Britain’s Joe Salisbury with the trophy (Reuters)

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray capped a dream return to action after five months out by winning the Queen’s Club championships doubles title with Feliciano Lopez on Sunday.

The 32-year-old British favourite, five times a singles champion at the prestigious grasscourt event, looked overjoyed as he and Spaniard Lopez claimed a 7-6(6) 5-7 10-5 over Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram.

For Lopez it completed an unlikely double after the 37-year-old wildcard had earlier taken the singles title for the second time, outlasting Frenchman Gilles Simon in nearly three hours.

The Spaniard belted a forehand winner to give the duo match points and when Salisbury mistimed a forehand wide off a Murray serve, the Briton jumped for joy.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in February in a bid to salvage a career that appeared to be over when he lost an emotional first round match at this year’s Australian Open.

Advertising

The former world number one has reported being “pain free” as he takes his first steps back on Tour in doubles before hopefully resuming his singles career later this year.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

He has been moving freely alongside Lopez this week and was clearly fired-up on Sunday as he won his first doubles title since 2011 when he partnered brother Jamie in Tokyo.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 I-League clubs to meet Monday, discuss future course of action
2 World Cup 2019: ‘One long nightmare South Africa are unable to wake up from’
3 FIFA Women’s World Cup: England thump Cameroon in match overshadowed by VAR