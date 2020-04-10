With no tennis, Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber set to take part in virtual Madrid Open

Andy Murray returns a shot against Richard Gasquet during first-round play at the Western Southern Open. (AP/File Photo) Andy Murray returns a shot against Richard Gasquet during first-round play at the Western Southern Open. (AP/File Photo)

With sports taking a hit due to the rising number of coronavirus cases worldwide, several sportsperson have stepped up to fight against the global crisis. In one such initiative renowned tennis players Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber have decided to take part in the upcoming virtual Madrid Open, which is scheduled to be held later this month after the after the clay-court event was cancelled.

The players will participate on the Tennis World Tour videogame to raise money for those people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former world number ones Murray and Kerber, who have both won three Grand Slam singles titles, are among the first stars to sign up for the tournament, which will feature 32 players and run from April 27-30.

“(It) is a new challenge for us the players, and something that I have never been done before,” Kerber was quoted by AFP as saying.

“It’s exciting and a good opportunity to compete from home in a new format. I’m looking forward to participate.”

French ATP player Lucas Pouille and Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro are among other known faces that will be a part of this event.

Each male and female winner will decide how much of a 150,000-euro (USD 164,000) purse to donate to “tennis players currently suffering economically”.

An additional 50,000 euros “will all go towards reducing the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Tennis has been in lockdown since early last month and is not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since World War II.

