Toggle Menu
Andy Murray advances to second round at European Openhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/andy-murray-advances-to-2nd-round-at-european-open-6071890/

Andy Murray advances to second round at European Open

The former No. 1, who is still working his way back to his best after having hip surgery in January, took a 3-0 lead in the first set before double-faulting three times to be broken back.

Andy Murray, Andy Murray Winston Salem Open, Andy Murray injury, Andy Murray comeback, Tennis news
Andy Murray beat Kimmer Coopejans to advance to European Open second round (Source: AP file)

Andy Murray won a tour-level match in Europe for the first time in 16 months Tuesday as he beat Belgian wild card Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the European Open.

The former No. 1, who is still working his way back to his best after having hip surgery in January, took a 3-0 lead in the first set before double-faulting three times to be broken back. He broke again in the 10th game to seal the set but had to come from a break down twice in the second to force the tiebreaker.

It was the two-time Wimbledon champion’s first victory on European soil since beating Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne in June 2018. He will face eighth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the second round.

Gilles Simon also advanced, beating home favorite Steve Darcis 6-1, 6-2, while Jan-Lennard Struff needed just 44 minutes to race past Gregoire Barrere of France 6-2, 6-1.

Soonwoo Kwon rallied from a set down to upset 2016 winner Richard Gasquet 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Feliciano Lopez beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-4. Lopez will face Wawrinka for a place in the quarterfinals.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android