US Open 2018: Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock win doubles title

American Mike Bryan claimed a record 18th Grand Slam men’s doubles title when he and compatriot Jack Sock beat Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3 6-1 in the U.S. Open final on Friday. The meeting between the last two Wimbledon champions proved one-sided as Poland’s Kubot and Brazil’s Melo, seeded seventh, had no answer for the tactical game deployed by the third-seeded American duo.
Bryan and Sock, who also triumphed at Wimbledon this year in their second event as a team, won all of their service games and converted four of their 10 break point opportunities to secure the win.
.@BryanBrothers & @JackSock are the 1st team to capture consecutive Grand Slam titles since Bryan/Bryan swept in 2012…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/hsKZ2a64I5
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) 7 September 2018
With the win the Americans became the first team to win consecutive Grand Slam titles since Bryan and his twin brother Bob, who has been sidelined with a hip injury, swept four straight starting at the 2012 U.S. Open.
Bryan also moved past Australian John Newcombe on the all-time list of Grand Slam doubles titles. “This is not just about me. It’s a team effort,” said Bryan. “Takes a lot of people behind the scenes to get this 40-year-old body on the court and winning a couple matches.”
