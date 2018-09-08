US Open 2018: Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock win doubles title

Jack Sock (left) and Mike Bryan hold the trophy after defeating Lukasz Kubot, of Poland, and Marcelo Melo, of Brazil, in the men’s doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo) Jack Sock (left) and Mike Bryan hold the trophy after defeating Lukasz Kubot, of Poland, and Marcelo Melo, of Brazil, in the men’s doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo)

American Mike Bryan claimed a record 18th Grand Slam men’s doubles title when he and compatriot Jack Sock beat Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3 6-1 in the U.S. Open final on Friday. The meeting between the last two Wimbledon champions proved one-sided as Poland’s Kubot and Brazil’s Melo, seeded seventh, had no answer for the tactical game deployed by the third-seeded American duo.

Bryan and Sock, who also triumphed at Wimbledon this year in their second event as a team, won all of their service games and converted four of their 10 break point opportunities to secure the win.

.@BryanBrothers & @JackSock are the 1st team to capture consecutive Grand Slam titles since Bryan/Bryan swept in 2012…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/hsKZ2a64I5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 7 September 2018

With the win the Americans became the first team to win consecutive Grand Slam titles since Bryan and his twin brother Bob, who has been sidelined with a hip injury, swept four straight starting at the 2012 U.S. Open.

Bryan also moved past Australian John Newcombe on the all-time list of Grand Slam doubles titles. “This is not just about me. It’s a team effort,” said Bryan. “Takes a lot of people behind the scenes to get this 40-year-old body on the court and winning a couple matches.”

