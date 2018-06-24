Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Amelie Mauresmo first woman to captain France men’s Davis Cup team

Amelie Mauresmo first woman to captain France men’s Davis Cup team

Amelie Mauresmo will become the first woman to captain France's Davis Cup men's team when she replaces Yannick Noah next season.

By: AP | Paris | Published: June 24, 2018 12:54:38 am
amelie mauresmo Amelie Mauresmo will become the first woman to captain France’s Davis Cup men’s team. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Related News

Former top-ranked Amelie Mauresmo will become the first woman to captain France’s Davis Cup men’s team when she replaces Yannick Noah next season.

“I’m obviously very proud of the trust put in me,” said Mauresmo, who has also coached Andy Murray.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman is a two-time Grand Slam champion. She stepped down as France’s Fed Cup women’s team captain after the 2016 season when she announced she was expecting her second child.

Mauresmo, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006, was appointed on a two-season contract, the French federation said Saturday.

Noah is currently in charge of both France’s Fed Cup and Davis Cup teams. Julien Benneteau will succeed the 1983 French Open champion as Fed Cup captain at the end of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 