Amelie Mauresmo appointed France Davis Cup captain

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo became the first woman to be appointed as France Davis Cup team captain. She will take the reigns from Yannick Noah next year, as announced by French Tennis Federation. FFT president Bernard Giudicelli hailed a “completely groundbreaking choice” of putting “a woman in charge of French men’s tennis,” at the press conference.

Mauresmo has won two major tournaments — the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006 while she also lifted the Fed Cup in 2003. She coached Andy Murray for two years (2014-2016).

“I am thinking of Andy because without him I would not be here today. He had confidence in me when others thought that it was an aberration,” Mauresmo told a press conference on Saturday.

“Andy is complex,” she told L’Equipe.. “On the court, he can be the opposite of what he is in life. It can be confusing. I was there to help. I had the feeling I could not get things done. I had the impression we got to the end of what could be done professionally. It was concluded that it would be difficult to continue. I just reduced my number of weeks of attendance since the last Australian Open and we actually spent little time together. It turns out that it was a difficult time for him, I could not help him. But this decision was initiated some time ago,” she had said earlier after splitting with Murray.

