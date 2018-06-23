Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Amelie Mauresmo appointed France Davis Cup captain

Former World number one Amelie Mauresmo became the first woman to appointed as France's Davis Cup team captain.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 23, 2018 7:17:15 pm
Amelie Mauresmo, Amelie Mauresmo news, Amelie Mauresmo updates, Amelie Mauresmo captain, Amelie Mauresmo France, Amelie Mauresmo France captain, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Amelie Mauresmo will take the reins from Yannick Noah next year. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo became the first woman to be appointed as France Davis Cup team captain. She will take the reigns from Yannick Noah next year, as announced by French Tennis Federation. FFT president Bernard Giudicelli hailed a “completely groundbreaking choice” of putting “a woman in charge of French men’s tennis,” at the press conference.

Mauresmo has won two major tournaments — the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006 while she also lifted the Fed Cup in 2003. She coached Andy Murray for two years (2014-2016).

“I am thinking of Andy because without him I would not be here today. He had confidence in me when others thought that it was an aberration,” Mauresmo told a press conference on Saturday.

“Andy is complex,” she told L’Equipe.. “On the court, he can be the opposite of what he is in life. It can be confusing. I was there to help. I had the feeling I could not get things done. I had the impression we got to the end of what could be done professionally. It was concluded that it would be difficult to continue. I just reduced my number of weeks of attendance since the last Australian Open and we actually spent little time together. It turns out that it was a difficult time for him, I could not help him. But this decision was initiated some time ago,” she had said earlier after splitting with Murray.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 