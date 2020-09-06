‘Always fight for whats right’: Somdev Devvarman comes out in support of Samyuktha Hegde

Samyktha claimed she was abused in a Bangalore park for working out in a sports bra

Former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman has come out in support of Kannda actor Samyuktha Hegde, who claimed that she was abused because of the clothes that she was wearing.

On Saturday, Samyuktha shared a video on Instagram, in which she claimed that a woman, who is identified as Congress leader Kavitha Reddy, abused her and her friends for wearing sports bra and workout pants in a park in Bengaluru. Hegde later filed a complaint in this regard with HSR Layout police (Bengaluru) and a probe is underway.

The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr

There are witnesses and more video evidence

I request you to look into this#thisisWRONG

Our side of the storyhttps://t.co/xZik1HDYSs pic.twitter.com/MZ8F6CKqjw — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 4, 2020

Reacting to the development, Devvarman took to Twitter and wrote, “I hope everyone works out in watever they feel comfortable working out in. Even in Bangalore. Always fight for whats right!”

I hope everyone works out in whatever they feel comfortable working out in. Even in Bangalore. Always fight for whats right! 💪🏽 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Kavitha Reddy brushed aside claims that she was indulging in “moral policing”, saying that she also puts on her sports attire while she goes for a run.

“I did not bother about Vikram Hegde trolls, will I bother about Samyukta Hegde trolls? Aiyo when some CHEAP Publicity Actor does a Video it is clear that she is doing it for Publicity,” she also wrote on social media.

I did not bother about Vikram Hegde trolls will I bother about Samyukta Hegde trolls 😂 Aiyo when some CHEAP Publicity Actor does a Video it is clear that she is doing it for Publicity 😂😂😂 — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 5, 2020

Samyuktha was last seen in the Tamil film, Puppy. She is currently waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Kannada film, Thurthu Nirgamana, directed by Hemanth Kumar.

