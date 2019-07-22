Toggle Menu
WATCH: At her wedding, American tennis player Alison Riske dedicates Bollywood dance number to Indian followers

Alison Riske married her long-time partner Stephen Amritraj. (Twitter/Riske4rewards)

A week after stunning the fans with an impressive win over World No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the recently-concluded Wimbledon, Alison Riske married her long-time partner Stephen Amritraj. Stephen, who has represented India earlier, is the son of former world tour player Anand Amritraj. The wedding was held in Pittsburgh but the highlight of the event was the tennis star and her sister Sarah dancing on a Bollywood number.

Moments after her wedding Riske tweeted out the video and dedicated it to her Indian followers to win their affection. Here is the video:

Responding to the tweet, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza congratulated the World No 37 on her wedding and complimented her performance.

Despite putting up a great show, Riske failed to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2019. She was defeated by her American compatriot Serena Williams, who won the match 6-4 4-6 6-3.

