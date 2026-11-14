Ahead of ATP Finals, World No. 1 Zverev faces new lawsuit on domestic abuse case

A day before world No. 1 Alexander Zverev embarks on his quest for a third ATP Finals title, a fresh lawsuit by his former partner has reportedly surfaced.
According to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, the civil lawsuit — filed on September 18 in Berlin — revolves around Zverev’s claim in the past that his “innocence has been proven”. This pertains to domestic abuse allegations that Brenda Patea, the mother of Zverev’s five-year-old daughter, had levelled against him. Though domestic abuse survivors are generally not named in news articles, Patea had gone public with her accusations.
As per court records, Patea had accused Zverev of pushing her against the wall and strangled her with both hands during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. On October 2, 2023, a criminal court issued a fine of 450,000 euros and a penalty order against Zverev.
Zverev challenged the order and a criminal trial ensued in May-June 2024, even as the German player reached the French Open final. The trial was discontinued midway with a settlement being reached between Zverev and Patea. “The decision is not a verdict and it is not a decision about guilt or innocence,” the BBC quoted the court as saying.
However, Zverev suggested in a post-semifinal press conference at Roland Garros that dropping the case meant he was innocent. “They’re not going to drop the case if you’re guilty at the end of the day. I don’t know what translations you have, but that’s what it means. Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody,” he said.
The next year, Zverev claimed his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris and the topic was again brought up during a L’Equipe interview the morning after. He said the “accusations have been proven false” and that his “innocence has been proven”.
Rothenberg’s report adds that Patea’s counsel sent a letter to Zverev, requesting him to refrain from such statements. Patea’s suit says there was no response.
She initially applied for a preliminary injunction, withdrew it this September 14 and then filed a claim seeking injunctive monetary relief on September 18. The lawsuit states that Patea had earlier hesitated to take Zverev to court because “she feared reprisals from the defendant and anticipated that he would be less willing to settle regarding the child support claimed out of court.”
Patea is not the only one to allege physical abuse from Zverev during a relationship. Olya Sharypova, another ex-girlfriend of Zverev’s and a former tennis player, had come forward on Instagram in October 2020 with grave allegations of abuse at various places around the world, including in cities where ATP tournaments were being held.
Zverev had denied the allegations and the ATP, after a 15-month investigation, announced in January 2023 that it would not be punishing Zverev as there was insufficient evidence to back the charges.