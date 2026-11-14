Ahead of ATP Finals, World No. 1 Zverev faces new lawsuit on domestic abuse case

A day before world No. 1 Alexander Zverev embarks on his quest for a third ATP Finals title, a fresh lawsuit by his former partner has reportedly surfaced.

According to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, the civil lawsuit — filed on September 18 in Berlin — revolves around Zverev’s claim in the past that his “innocence has been proven”. This pertains to domestic abuse allegations that Brenda Patea, the mother of Zverev’s five-year-old daughter, had levelled against him. Though domestic abuse survivors are generally not named in news articles, Patea had gone public with her accusations.

As per court records, Patea had accused Zverev of pushing her against the wall and strangled her with both hands during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. On October 2, 2023, a criminal court issued a fine of 450,000 euros and a penalty order against Zverev.