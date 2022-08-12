Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps US Open hopes alive

Alexander Zverev expects to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but said on Thursday there was a real chance of returning earlier at the U.S Open.

The 25-year-old world number two has had surgery after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year’s French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal but hopes he might be ready for this year’s final Grand Slam.

“Of course, I will still try to make the U.S Open, although it will be very, very close,” Zverev told reporters at a news conference ahead of the major which starts on Aug. 29.

“Every day it really gets better. That’s why I don’t want to say that I’m not playing the U.S Open yet.”

Germany face France, Belgium and Australia in Group C of the Davis Cup in Zverev’s home city of Hamburg from Sept. 13-18.

If they progress from the group phase they will play in the knockout stage of the finals in Malaga in November