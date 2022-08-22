Alexander Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organisers said on Monday.
The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year’s Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal.
“Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex!” organisers said in a brief statement.
Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open.
Get well soon, Alex! pic.twitter.com/Yj12xO0mNl
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2022
The German earlier said that he expected to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but added there was a chance that he could return earlier and feature at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the final in 2020.
The year’s final Grand Slam gets under way next Monday.
