‘Didn’t even realise I won’: Zverev explains US Open championship point moment

Alexander Zverev said he was so deep in the zone at the championship point of the US Open final against Ben Shelton that he did not even realise that he had won his career’s second Grand Slam trophy. When Zverev’s coronation as the US Open champion was sealed, the crowd at centre court erupted despite the fact that he had denied Shelton, one of their own, a title at home. But Zverev surprisingly showed no emotion even at hearing the chair umpire’s announcement that the match was over. Instead he kept looking at his racquet and walked towards his chair. It took about 10 seconds before the realisation struck.

“In that moment I was in the zone, a lot,” Zverev said later. “I didn’t hear the noise at all. I was in this kind of tunnel where I just didn’t hear anything.”

After hitting a serve winner, Zverev dropped back behind the baseline as if set to return. Zverev, who later explained he thought the score was 5-1, eventually did figure out he had won, raising his arms in celebration.

HE DIDN'T REALIZE HE'D WON 🏆 Alexander Zverev exorcises his 2020 demons and defeats Shelton 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 to win his first US Open title! pic.twitter.com/f0Cnl2xvgI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2026

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Zverev was trying to deny the partisan home crowd, and Shelton, from a shot at history.

Zverev’s second career Grand Slam title came with a 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 win over Shelton. The win meant that the drought of American men winning Grand Slams, which started after 2003, continues. Shelton was trying to win the first title by an American man since Andy Roddick won in Flushing Meadows in 2003, as well as become the first Black player to win the men’s crown since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

“I know today 99.9% of the people wanted Ben to win, so I’m very sorry first of all,” Zverev said during the trophy presentation. “But second, it was an incredible atmosphere to play in. Even though I know that the crowd was against me, the crowd was always incredibly fair.”

Zverev’s first Major came at this year’s French Open.

The US Open crown will be sweeter considering he had let it slip after being so painfully close in 2020.