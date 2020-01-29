Alexander Zverev breaks Grand Slam semis barrier with win over Wawrinka

Alexander Zverev shook off a slow start to beat Wawrinka. (Reuters) Alexander Zverev shook off a slow start to beat Wawrinka. (Reuters)

Alexander Zverev has reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career by eliminating three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in four sets at Melbourne Park.

Zverev shook off a slow start to beat Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on the hottest afternoon of the tournament so far.

The 15th-seeded Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the U.S. Open in 2016. His signature backhand gave him a lot of trouble over the last three sets Wednesday.

Zverev is a 22-year-old German who is seeded seventh. He came into the day 0-2 in major quarterfinals.

Zverev faces Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem next.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App