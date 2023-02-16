scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Alcaraz wins 1st match of the year at Argentina Open

The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion missed the Australian Open with a leg injury and ceded the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic, who won the title in Melbourne.

Carlos Alcaraz in action. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
Alcaraz wins 1st match of the year at Argentina Open
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match of the year on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Argentina Open.

The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion missed the Australian Open with a leg injury and ceded the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic, who won the title in Melbourne.

Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament. Lajovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1.

Local favorite Diego Schwartzman and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 09:43 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: Australia should ‘play three seamers, one spinner’ in Delhi Test, says Allan Border

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Photo feature: Kohli’s special batting session against spinners, the first look at the pitch for the 2nd Test, India’s training session in Delhi
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
close