Alcaraz makes winning start in Paris, De Minaur stuns Medvedev

World number one Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the Paris Masters third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka on Wednesday as Daniil Medvedev suffered an upset loss to Alex de Minaur.

Alcaraz was quick out of the blocks and struck 30 winners to overpower his Japanese opponent despite losing serve in the first set on the only break point he faced all match.

“First round in every tournament is never easy. You have to be really focused, you have to try to get good rhythm, good feeling in the first round,” said the 19-year-old Spaniard.

“I had to get used to this court in the match. I felt (it was) fast, this court, but I’m a good player on indoor courts… these kind of courts help me with my game.”

World number three Medvedev, who won in Vienna last week, fought back in the second set but De Minaur put on a gutsy display in the decider, coming from a break down to win 6-4 2-6 7-5 and seal his first career win over a top-five player.

A frustrated Medvedev smashed his racket into the ground after double-faulting on match point before shaking hands with De Minaur at the net.

“It’s the end of the year, everyone’s a bit tired, but I’m very proud of my performance. I just played very smart,” said De Minaur. “It was an absolute battle and I’m very happy I was able to come out on top.”

The Australian next faces U.S. Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe who saw off unseeded Jack Draper 6-3 7-5.

Earlier, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a fine performance to oust Dan Evans, breaking the Briton early in both sets and making the most of his opponent’s unforced errors to secure a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, competing for one of the two spots remaining at the season-ending ATP Finals, kept alive his hopes of featuring in Turin with a battling 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(6) win over Swede Mikael Ymer.