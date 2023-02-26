scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Alcaraz and Norrie advance to Rio Open final, eye rematch

Alcaraz worked hard to beat Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday. Hours earlier, Cameron Norrie topped Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3). They will meet in Sunday's title match.

pain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semi final match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
Alcaraz and Norrie advance to Rio Open final, eye rematch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie won semifinal matches to set up their second straight final at the Rio Open.

Alcaraz worked hard to beat Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday. Hours earlier, Cameron Norrie topped Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3). They will meet in Sunday’s title match.

The top-seeded players in the clay court tournament also clashed last weekend in the final of the Argentina Open, which the Alcaraz won in straight sets.

Alcaraz dropped only his second set in the Rio Open tournament against Jarry.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was in trouble with the Chilean’s effective service in the first two sets, but showed he had more energy in the third.

Alcaraz blanked Jarry in the final set with a dominant performance.

Norrie will play his third final of the year. He needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Zapata Miralles. In the deciding set, Norrie saved a break

Advertisement

point in the fifth game, broke the Spaniard in the sixth but was forced to a tiebreak. His stronger first service made the difference.
“I tried to finish the points a little bit too early. I was a bit overconfident,” Norrie said.

Also Read
Boris Becker
Boris Becker’s wife terms the tennis great as ‘a devil’
Expected something like that, considering how society works – there alway...
Alcaraz and Norrie into Rio semis, eye 2nd final in 2 weeks
carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz wins at Rio Open, eyes race with Novak Djokovic for No.1
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Asked what he needs to do differently from the finals in Buenos Aires and Auckland, which he lost to Alcaraz and Richard Gasquet, Norrie said: “I have to play better in the big moments.” Norrie currently leads the tour in wins in 2023, with 17 victories and three losses.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 09:55 IST
Next Story

Rajkumar Hirani calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘complete charmer’, reveals how the actor preps: ‘He shoots videos of a scene…’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close