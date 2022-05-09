After Madrid title, Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open

Updated: May 9, 2022 4:27:00 pm
Fresh off his victory at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.
The Spanish teen beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back in Madrid then defeated Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final for his tour-leading fourth title of the year.
Alcaraz hurt his ankle during the quarterfinal win over Nadal.
TEEN TAKEOVER IN MADRID 🏆
Best of Express Premium
Carlos Alcaraz wins his second ATP Masters 1000 title 👏@alcarazcarlos03 | @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/znQfSSg8bo
— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 8, 2022
Rome organizers said Alcaraz’s place in the Rome draw would be taken by Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori, who will open against Cristian Garin in the second round. Alcaraz, who was seeded seventh at the Foro Italico, had a first-round bye.
Alcaraz will be chasing his first Grand Slam title at the French Open, which starts in less than two weeks.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-