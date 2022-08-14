2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final

August 14, 2022 8:16:00 am
Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.
Halep will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal.
Halep smashed a racket on the hard court at Sobeys Stadium after she missed a return late in the third set.
SI-MO-NA! SI-MO-NA! 💪
🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep comes from a set down to defeat Pegula and reach her 18th WTA 1000 final!#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/NWrJpj220l
— wta (@WTA) August 13, 2022
“The fire is back,” Halep said. “It’s a good sign if I do that. It looks like I’m fighting. It helps me sometimes. I don’t know if it’s always good or not, but it helps me.”
The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.
Haddad Maia reached her first WTA Masters event final. In June, she won consecutive grass-court events in Nottingham and Birmingham in England for her first two tour titles.
If at first you don't succeed…
try, try again 😉@Simona_Halep | #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/b5KphOUftN
— wta (@WTA) August 13, 2022
“I just try to breathe a little bit more. I try to calm down and think about what I need to do and not what I’m experiencing,” Haddad Maia said. “I try to play every point and think about the next shot.
She beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the round of 16.
“I don’t think about, ‘Oh, I’m here playing against No. 1 in the world in a big stage in a 1000 WTA,’ because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to play,” Haddad Maia said
Halep won the Melbourne Summer Set 1 to open the season for her 23rd title, and first since since 2020. She began working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou in April and said he has rekindled her passion for tennis, pointing to training sessions at his tennis school in the French Riviera.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The person next to us, Patrick, he brought it,” said Halep, gesturing toward Mouratoglou. “The vibe from the academy gave me the energy. To see all those kids fighting every day to touch the dream that they have. I felt that I still can do it. I still have it inside myself.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Implement recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by UPA: Rajasthan Minister to Centre
New Zealand tour of West Indies: Ben Sears to replace injured Matt Henry
2 men arrested in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan
Hindi novelist dedicates drama to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, says history should be rewritten
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack: agent
Narcotics worth Rs 111.41 crore seized at Chennai airport, foreigner among 2 held
Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall has become synonymous with patriotism
Surana group sets up international school at outlay of over Rs 100 crore
‘I could have changed them all at half-time’: Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United players after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Fazilka: Unique initiative launched for development of 30 border villages
TN raises concern over AP’s proposal for reservoirs across ‘inter-State’ Kosasthalaiyar river