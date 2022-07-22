scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Erik Ten Hag keen to bolster Man United attacking options before transfer window shuts

Manchester United begin the new campaign with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

By: Reuters |
July 22, 2022 4:31:35 pm
Ten Hag did not give an indication when Ronaldo would return to training. (Reuters)

Manchester United need to strengthen the squad before the end of the transfer window if they want to compete for silverware next season, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, have brought in Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. Only Malacia has been able to join the squad on their pre-season tour.

Ten Hag was happy with how his midfield and attack were shaping up but was concerned about the depth of his squad over a long season and wants to bring in options before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

“You need more options in offence. It’s vital if you want to get success, the season is really long but we have time to fill that in,” he told reporters before United finish their Australia tour with Saturday’s friendly against Aston Villa in Perth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

“We signed Eriksen for the midfield department, so we are really happy with that. I’m really happy with the performance of our midfield and offence department at this moment.

“But I also know this season (has) a lot of games, the World Cup, so we need more options. You have a good team, but it is not only about the team, you need a good squad to get the right results at the end of the season.”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains the subject of intense speculation but while Ten Hag did not give an indication when he would return to training, he said he was looking forward to working with him.

The 37-year-old has missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well, they are in a good shape. I cannot wait for him to come in and then we will integrate him,” said Ten Hag.

United begin the new campaign with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
The Gray Man review

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
No plan to extend deadline for filing I-T returns: Revenue Secy

No plan to extend deadline for filing I-T returns: Revenue Secy

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News