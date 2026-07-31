Despite struggling with knee, Tejaswin finishes 1st day of Decathlon at 2nd spot

India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's decathlon long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Tejaswin Shankar, India’s national record holder in Decathlon, finished in second position after the end of five events with a total of 4339 points.

Tejaswin, who earlier retired from the men’s high jump due to a knee injury, started the Decathlon with a 10.96s timing in the 100m and accumulated 870 points.

He was placed seventh after the fifth event.

Despite struggling with his knee, Tejaswin produced a big personal best in the long jump to record 7.82m and improve his previous personal best of 7.67m. He gained 1015 points for the effort placing him at the second spot.

In the shot put, he again came up with an average show recording a best throw of 13.09m in his three attempts to finish the event in seventh place. The effort earned him 673 points, which further dropped him to 5th place in the overall standings after three events, with a total of 2,558 points.