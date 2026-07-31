Despite struggling with knee, Tejaswin finishes 1st day of Decathlon at 2nd spot

Tejaswin Shankar, India’s national record holder in Decathlon, finished in second position after the end of five events with a total of 4339 points.
Tejaswin, who earlier retired from the men’s high jump due to a knee injury, started the Decathlon with a 10.96s timing in the 100m and accumulated 870 points.
He was placed seventh after the fifth event.
Despite struggling with his knee, Tejaswin produced a big personal best in the long jump to record 7.82m and improve his previous personal best of 7.67m. He gained 1015 points for the effort placing him at the second spot.
In the shot put, he again came up with an average show recording a best throw of 13.09m in his three attempts to finish the event in seventh place. The effort earned him 673 points, which further dropped him to 5th place in the overall standings after three events, with a total of 2,558 points.
Then came the high jump, Shankar’s strong suit. With a personal best of 2.29m, he usually earns a lot of points in the event.
But due to his knee, he recorded a best jump of 2.15m earning a total of 944 points. He finished the event with a good 15-centimetre lead over the next competitor and moved to second position with 3502 points after four events.
In the last event of the day which is 400m, Tejaswin was far away from his personal best of 48.29s but with a timing of 49.51s, he ensured that he finished the day in second spot with 4339 points just behind Tokyo Olympic champion Damian Warner.
Competing in a tough field with former Olympic champion Damian Warner and 2024 Paris Olympics medallist and reigning CWG medallist London Victor of Grenada, it was a good performance from the Indian.
Tomorrow, he will be competing in 110m hurdles, Pole Vault, 1500m, Discus Throw and Javelin Throw.