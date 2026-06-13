Tejas Shirse breaks national record in 110m hurdles, qualifies for CWG

Last month at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, hurdler Tejas Shirse lost what looked like his last chance to qualify for the Commonwealth Games, clocking 13.67s and 13.50s. Then the Athletics Federation of India announced the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana as a final qualification event, giving Shirse another chance.

He took it. On Friday, he not only breached the qualification mark of 13.39s but clocked 13.27s to lower his own national record of 13.41s on the track at Guru Nanak Stadium. The celebration that followed told you everything about what it meant for the 24-year-old who had spent four months on the sidelines wondering if he would make it back in time.

“That celebration came from inside, you know. I wasn’t expecting anything today. This meet was not even in my plans. Usually, my instinct is to take pressure off the qualification but today, I was just enjoying it out there,” Tejas told The Indian Express after his national record.

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Tejas has been India’s top hurdler since he broke the national record for the first time in 2024, clocking 13.41s. But he could not go below that mark until Friday. “I knew that it was coming. My timings were good but it was not getting any better. When I returned from my injury this time, I told everyone that I can break the national record,” he said.

An ankle injury kept him out for four months. His return was swift and better than anyone expected. He clocked 13.43s at the Indian Athletics Series in May, within touching distance of the record. “When we were deciding to come back, the Commonwealth Games was not in the plans. We had thought of Asian Games but not CWG. It looked like a miracle when I was fit to have two attempts at the CWG qualification. But I think we followed the process and kept our approach simple which resulted in me getting back to my best very quickly,” he explained.

Ready for the big stage

The Commonwealth Games field will be competitive. The 2022 edition gold medallist in 110m hurdles, Rasheed Broadbell, won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Then reigning Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica was one of the finalists in Birmingham.

Tejas is not intimidated. “I think I am ready for the big stage. I need a big stage and if I can be in the right mindset, I think a good performance is round the corner.”

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“The Commonwealth Games will be a great learning experience for me. I am looking to get out of my zone and just perform at the highest level.”

Friday in Ludhiana was the proof that he means it.