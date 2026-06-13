Tejas Shirse breaks 110m hurdles national record, qualifies for CWG

Aurangabad athlete Tejas Shirse was a budding gymnast before he took up athletics. (X/Tejas Shirse)

Top Indian hurdler Tejas Shirse broke his own national record at Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana on Saturday with a timing of 13.27 seconds.

He also breached the Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 13.39 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India. Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana is serving as the last qualification tournament for the Commonwealth Games scheduled in July 2026.

Tejas lowered his previous record of 13.41s that he had clocked in 2024. His timing is the sixth best Asian timing of the season.

If Tejas gets selected for the Commonwealth Games squad, he will become first Indian male hurdler to feature in the event after Siddharth Thingalaya in 2014.