Tanya Chaudhary throws hammer farther than any Indian ever has; eyes Asiad gold

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- Asian Games 2026
Tanya Chaudhary became the unlikely star at the Indian Athletics Series Final as the 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shattered the national record in the women’s hammer throw.
Tanya sent the hammer to a distance of 68.35 metres, improving her state-mate Anushka Yadav’s previous record of 67.02m set in June at the Inter-State National Championships. Anushka finished second with 66.34m.
Both men’s and women’s hammer throw were organized in the second field of play, away from the main mondo track, but both events saw national records going down with Nirbhay Chaudhary shattering it in the men’s event with 71.02m.
“It feels good to break the national record. It is good when me and Anushka compete together as it pushes both of us further,” Tanya said after breaking the national record.
Tanya and Anushka are both part of the Asian Games squad and train at Sri Krishna Inter College Ground in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The ground is famous for producing multiple hammer throwers including the former national record holder Rachna Chaudhary.
When Anushka broke the national record in Bhubaneswar, it gave Tanya a new target to chase.
“I had been chasing the previous national record for three years but when Anushka broke the NR in Odisha, I told myself that you have a new target now,” Tanya quipped.
Tanya and Anushka have been regularly finishing on the podium.
“I had three injuries at once. There was baker’s cyst knee, stress injury in femur bone, and problem in ACL also,” said Tanya. “In January, I felt the problem for the first time in my knee but didn’t pay much attention to it. After the injury deteriorated further, we did an MRI in April. After that I had to take rest for a few weeks,” she said.
Tanya hasn’t completely recovered. “While I am back to competing I still have to manage my injuries,” she said.
Talking about her national record, Tanya said, “I used to visualise the national record but achieving it at such a crucial point is important. My official PB was 63.91m but I had crossed the 65m mark unofficially at All India University.”
Earlier, Tanya missed the qualification mark by just 2 centimeters but Athletics Federation of India later added her to the squad.
“I was further motivated after my name was included in the Asian Games list,” she said.
Tanya will have tough competition at the Asian Games with Chinese hammer throwers and her country mate Anushka.
“I will look to target the gold at the Asian Games,” she said.
When asked if she is visualising the 70 metre mark, Tanya said, “It is not far. I was looking to cross 65m but now that’s done along with NR, I think 70m is going to be my next ideal target.”