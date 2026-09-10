Tanya Chaudhary throws hammer farther than any Indian ever has; eyes Asiad gold

Tanya sent the hammer to a distance of 68.35 metres, improving her state-mate Anushka Yadav's previous record of 67.02m set in June at the Inter-State National Championships. Anushka finished second with 66.34m. (Express Photo)

Tanya Chaudhary became the unlikely star at the Indian Athletics Series Final as the 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shattered the national record in the women’s hammer throw.

Tanya sent the hammer to a distance of 68.35 metres, improving her state-mate Anushka Yadav’s previous record of 67.02m set in June at the Inter-State National Championships. Anushka finished second with 66.34m.

Both men’s and women’s hammer throw were organized in the second field of play, away from the main mondo track, but both events saw national records going down with Nirbhay Chaudhary shattering it in the men’s event with 71.02m.

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“It feels good to break the national record. It is good when me and Anushka compete together as it pushes both of us further,” Tanya said after breaking the national record.